Travis Goree died at his home in Valera, Texas on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 with his family by his side. He was born in Quanah, Texas on September 3, 1931 to B.C. and Zelma Nash Goree. They moved to Plainview, where Travis grew up as a young child. He graduated from Plainview High School, attended Wayland Baptist College, and began farming, at the age of 17. Travis also served in the U.S. Army.

Travis married Millie Swilling in 1970. They lived and farmed in Sabinal, Texas until 1978, when they moved to Venezuela to farm. In 1982, Travis and Millie moved to Midland, TX and partnered with his son in the oilfield chemical business. In 1991, they came to Coleman County and established T-Bone Ranch. He lived there until the time of his death. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Coleman, the Unity Sunday School Class, and the Coleman Rodeo Association.

Survivors include his wife, Millie Goree; six children, Steve Goree and wife Jan of Midland, Greg Goree of Dallas, Tonia Black and husband Davey of Valera, Miles Goree of San Angelo, Lance Goree of Buchanan Dam and Christopher Goree of Lubbock; nine grandchildren, Shel Anderson, Tyler Goree, Carter Goree, Nick Goree, Neely Goree, Derrick Black, Duane Black, Carlee Goree, and Taylor Goree; eight great grandchildren; one brother, Jerry Goree of Point Blank, Texas and one sister, Nancy Etchieson and husband Ed of Midlothian, Texas.

Travis was preceded in death by his parents, B.C. Goree and Zelma Goree Morrison and a sister, Carolyn Goree.

Visitation will be on Sunday, April 14, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m., at Stevens Funeral Home, 400 W. Pecan Street, Coleman, Texas. Funeral service will be held on Monday, April 15, at 11:00 a.m., at First Baptist Church, 200 E. College Avenue, Coleman, with Rev. John Stanislaw officiating and assisted by Dr. Chas Shira. Interment will be in the Goree Graveyard on the T-Bone Ranch near Valera, Texas.

Memorials can be made to Alzheimer's Research, Hospice, Valera Volunteer Fire Dept., or to the donor's favorite charity. Memorials may be left at the funeral home.

Stevens Funeral Home - Coleman

