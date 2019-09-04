Trent Jordan, 73, former resident of Plainview TX, passed away on August 19, 2019. He was a graduate of Plainview High School and Texas Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Trent was a Veteran of the US Air-force, Captain, and continued his career as a pilot after his service. Trent is survived by his wife Ruth Usher, and Two brothers, Kenneth Jordan and Joel Jordan. He was preceded in death by his Father, Kenneth Jordan Sr. and Mother, Juanita Jordan of Plainview.
His final resting place will be at the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery at Milledgeville Georgia.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Sept. 4, 2019