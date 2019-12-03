Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Trevor Kemp. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Trevor lived his life as a cherished son, a beloved brother, a big-hearted uncle and grandson, and a fun-loving nephew, cousin, and friend to more than we can count. He left us unexpectedly on Monday, November 25, 2019 at the age 31. We were not prepared for this great loss. We are broken-hearted. As he opened his eyes to a much greater Kingdom, he was surrounded by his family.

Trevor was born on September 29, 1988 in Plainview, TX, to Steve and Latrice (Hamman) Kemp. He loved growing up on a farm. He was part of West Texas; it was in his blood. Trevor took great joy in the outdoors. He loved jumping on his grandparents' trampoline, even when the springs were broken. He was infatuated with his dad's tractors and lawn mowers. He learned to love the magic of fishing, and was particularly proud of a blacktip shark he caught off the Texas coast last summer. Trevor was an animal lover. He had a big heart for rescues, especially his dog Milly.

He was well known to many for his infectious laugh, his kindness, and his big heart. He chose to be an organ donor. This unselfish decision gave the gift of life to four other people in need. This was Trevor.

He was a 2007 graduate of Plainview High School and attended Texas Tech University. In 2011 Trevor achieved his fire fighter certification. He was a project manager at Adams Roof Tech, and enjoyed working alongside his brother-in-law Clint. While his work took him across Texas, his home was always near his family.

He is survived by his parents Steve and Latrice Kemp of Plainview, sister Meagan Adams and brother-in-law Clint Adams of Lubbock, sister Kalli Kemp and brother-in-law Michael Hattrup of New York City, as well as his niece Beckett Adams and nephews Boone Adams and Mack Hattrup.

Trevor will always be remembered by his family as a treasured brother to his sisters, an only son to his father, and his mother's little boy. He was taken from us much too soon.

Celebration of Trevor's life will be held Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:00am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainview, Texas. The interment will follow at the Parklawn Memorial Gardens. Visitation will be held at Kornerstone Funeral Home on Tuesday, December 3 at 6:00 P.M. followed by a Rosary. The family has requested that memorial contributions be made to Paws Pet Adoption in Plainview.

