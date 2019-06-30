Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tyler Alan Neis. View Sign Service Information Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806)-698-8085 Celebration of Life 2:00 PM Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 View Map Graveside service 2:00 PM Holy Cross Cemetery 170501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Tyler Alan Neis, 34, died suddenly on June 20, 2019. He was born August 3, 1984 in Lubbock. He attended Lubbock and San Antonio schools and graduated from Reagan High School in 2002. He worked as a Manager in Aviation Services in Texas, Florida, and Minnesota over the past decade. Tyler recently moved back to Texas and attended College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview, Texas. He will be greatly missed and remembered for his quick wit, intelligence, and fun-loving personality.

Tyler is survived by his parents Alan and Elena Neis of San Antonio, his mother Lynn Neis of Lubbock, his sister Amanda De La Garza and husband James of Corpus Christi, his step-sister Micheyl Bright and husband Richard of San Antonio, step-brother Robert Ainslie and wife Mallory of San Antonio. He also leaves his maternal grandmothers, Carol Zarbano of San Antonio, Ruth Naron of Abernathy; and his paternal grandfather, Vernon Lindy Neis of Plainview. He is also survived by his nieces and nephews; Ethan Mendoza, Riley Bright, Draco De La Garza, Gage Bright, Aubrielle De La Garza, and Mabry Bright, and several aunts, uncles, and cousins. He was preceded in death by paternal grandmother Joyce Neis and maternal grandfather Raymond Naron.

A Celebration of Life will be held today, Sunday, June 30, 2019 at 2 p.m., at Lake Ridge Chapel, 6025 82nd Street, Lubbock, Texas and out of town graveside service on July 2 at 2 p.m., at Holy Cross Cemetery 170501 Nacogdoches Rd, San Antonio, Texas 78266. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Tyler Alan Neis's life tribute at

