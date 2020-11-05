Graveside services for Verda Jean Arthur, 96, of Lubbock, TX, formerly of Abernathy, will be held at 1:00 pm, Saturday, November 7, 2020, in the Abernathy Cemetery with Rev. Joel Perez officiating. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Verda died Monday November 2, 2020 in Lubbock, TX. She was born October 2, 1924 to Joe & Letha (Winters) Sindelar.

The family suggests memorials be made to Alzheimer's Texas 7719 Wood Hollow Drive Suite #157 Austin, TX 78731.

