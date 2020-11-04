Verna Mae King (Doss) went to heaven on November 2, 2020. Verna Mae was born on May 6, 1923 in Millsap, Texas near Mineral Wells. Her family moved to Gomez, Texas, near Brownfield when she was one year old. She grew up on farms mostly before farms had electricity and running water. Verna had six brothers and four sisters. Her mom died when she was twelve years old and as the oldest girl she started helping with the cooking and other chores. She went to school at Gomez but graduated from Brownfield High School. Verna Mae married Joseph (Bert) King in 1943. They settled in Plainview as Bert went off to war then moved to Petersburg, Texas in 1955 and lived there until 1976 when they moved back to Plainview. She helped support the family by helping Bert in a side income tax business and worked at grocery stores in Petersburg and Plainview. She raised her children well. She was active in the PTA in Petersburg and she helped raise Linda and Tom in church and helped them to come to know the Lord Jesus. Verna Mae was very active in the Baptist Church in Petersburg and Plainview. Among other things she taught a Ladies Sunday School class at College Heights Baptist Church for many years. One way she showed others that she cared was by the many cards she sent, especially birthday cards to friends and family. She loved to get together with friends and family to talk and laugh. She will be missed by her family, friends, neighbors and her church family, but had a life well lived and now has the joys of heaven.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Thomas and Elsie Doss; her husband of 57 years, Bert King; brothers, Thomas, Wayne, Carroll, Winford, Lester and Barney Doss; and sister, Winnie Kinder.
Mrs. King is survived by her children, Tom King, Linda Dilks and husband Ron; sisters, Gwyneth Line, Janie Doss and Maxine Doss; grandchildren, James Smith, Lori Saine and husband Troy; great granddaughter, Alexandra Saine and many nephews and nieces.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 A.M. Friday, November 6, 2020 at College Heights Baptist Church with Taylor Lassiter, pastor officiating. Burial will follow in the Plainview Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
