Services for Vernon Lindy Neis, 88, of Plainview, TX, will be held at 10:00 am Friday, May 22, 2020, in the Abernathy First Baptist Church. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy.

Mr. Neis Died Monday, May 18, 2020 in Lubbock, TX.



