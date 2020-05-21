Vernon Lindy Neis
1931 - 2020
Services for Vernon Lindy Neis, 88, of Plainview, TX will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, May 18, 2020 at Abernathy First Baptist Church with the Rev. Don Robertson officiating. Burial will follow in Abernathy Cemetery by Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. Viewing will be held from 12:00 pm until 8:00 pm Thursday, May 21, 2020. Mr. Neis died Monday, May 18. 2020 in Lubbock, TX. He was born August 8, 1931 to Harlow Richard and Jessie Routh (Day) Neis, on the family farm East of Abernathy. He attended school in Lakeview and graduated from Abernathy High School in 1948. He married Joyce LaVonne Brewster on Oct. 14, 1951, in Abernathy. He served in the US Army, stationed in El Paso from 1953 to 1955. He lived and farmed in Abernathy until moving to Plainview in 1997. He was a former member of Abernathy First Baptist Church and is a member of College Heights Baptist Church in Plainview. He is survived by four children; Michele Crowell and husband John of Granbury, TX, Blane Neis and wife Julie of Lubbock, TX, Alan Neis and wife Elena of San Antonio, TX and Rhonda Mauch and husband Ski of Colorado Springs, CO., nine grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and one sister, Nancy Allen and husband Dorman of Abernathy. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joyce Neis; son, Randy Neis; grandson, Tyler Neis; and two sisters, Lorna Jo Sarri and Dixie Barton.
The family suggests memorials to a favorite charity.

Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Service
10:00 AM
Abernathy First Baptist Church
MAY
22
Burial
Abernathy Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop - Abernathy
411 16th Street
Abernathy, TX 79311
(806) 298-2331
