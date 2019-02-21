Vicenta "Vicky" Reyes, 56, of Kress, TX, passed from this life on February 18, 2019. A mass service will be held Thursday, February 21, 2019, at St. Pauls Catholic Church in Kress, TX at 10 a.m. Interment will follow at Kress Cemetery under the direction of Bartley Funeral Home. A rosary is scheduled on Wednesday, February 20, 2019, at Bartley Funeral Home from 7-8 p.m.
Vicky was born on September 27, 1962 to Andres Reyes Sr and Maria (Alonzo) Reyes. She was a graduate of Kress High School and started her working at Losson's Restaurant. She then later worked at Andrus Greenhouse and then ended her working career at Kress Elementary as a nurse's aide. She will be remembered as a loving mother, sister, and aunt.
Those left to cherish her memory is her daughter; Reina Perales of Kress, TX, Sisters; Thelma Vuittonet and husband, Enrique, of Kress, TX, Felipa Cruz and husband, Luis, of Kress, TX, brother; Andrew Reyes Jr and wife, Laura, of Kress, TX. One niece, one great niece, 4 nephews, and 3 great nephews.
She is preceded in death by her parents; Andres and Maria Reyes.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Feb. 21, 2019