Beloved son, husband, father and Papa, passed away on June 23, 2020, surrounded by his family at home, in St. Petersburg Florida,. All whom knew him will remember his love for his family and friends. Victor Craig Garrison was born December 30, 1953 in Plainview, TX to Marion DeLoyce and Fred Royce Garrison. Vic, as many knew him, grew up in Plainview, Texas and graduated from Plainview High School in 1972. He attended Stephen F Austin University, in Nacogdoches, South West Texas University in San Marcos and graduated from Boise State University, in Idaho, with a degree in Sociology. While in college, he worked in restaurants, learning what would become, a culinary career. He will also be remembered for his amazing skills as a chef. His talents in a kitchen allowed him to travel across the country and help other restaurants find success. Vic owned and operated Nadine's and Idaho Gems in Austin Texas. For the past few years, he and his wife Cathy, purchased, renovated and operated small, boutique resort properties, The Idle Hour Lodge in Ruidoso, NM, The Poinciana Resort on Lemon Bay in Englewood, FL and The Wortley Hotel in Lincoln, NM.
Vic grew up and remained life-long friends with many of his schoolmates. Voted "Best All Around" in 8th grade, it's easy to see why. Even at a young age, Victor was passionate about people and life. He never met a stranger. Everyone was a friend. His heart was big and his blue eyes sparkled. Victor never had a disparaging word to say, unless one of his sports teams lost. Victor was an adventurer. He earned his off shore captain's license, was a Scuba diving instructor and loved to fish any chance he got. He was happiest in or on the water.
. Victor is preceded in death by his father Fred Royce Garrison, He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Catherine Garrison, his son Ryan Garrison and wife Kristin, grandchildren Madison & Tyler Garrison, daughter, Megan Garrison-Cusack, her husband Mathew and grandchildren Brody & Quinn Garrison-Cusack, and a great-granddaughter, Gianna! He is also survived by his beloved mother Marion Garrison, brother, Gary Garrison, his sons, Mark & Dylan Garrison, sister, Gina Solomon, her husband Rich Solomon & their children Adam Solomon & Kimberly Huff. Victor is also survived by his many, many dear and loving friends.
Vic was generous in many ways, including delivering Meals on Wheels and making monthly donations to St. Jude's All Children's. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in memory of Victor to Suncoast Hospice Foundation at SuncoastHospiceFoundation.org. The family would like to express our gratitude for the amazing care they provided. The family and all who knew him will carry on the memories and love forever. The family plans to hold a private memorial and celebration of life in Texas at a later date.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jun. 26, 2020.