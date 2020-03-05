Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor "Duane" Griffith. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:30 PM Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 View Map Service 1:00 PM Northwest Church of Christ Plainview , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Victor "Duane" Griffith, age 79, of Grapevine, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview with Lewis Senter officiating. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 -6:30 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kornerstone.

Duane was born to Harold and Mary Harris Griffith on January 27, 1941 in Lockney, Texas. He was raised on the family farm near the Lone Star Community where he attended grade school. He graduated from Lockney High School in 1959, where he was class president and a star football player for the Lockney Longhorns. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy.

While attending Texas Tech, Duane began dating one of his Lockney classmates, Patsy Ashton who was attending West Texas State University. They married on May 29, 1963 in Roswell, New Mexico. Afterwards, Duane and Patsy moved to Plainview where he began a 40-year career with Pioneer Hi-Bred Seed. Duane enjoyed trips with family and friends and loved history and writing. In 2015, he published a historical novel, PLANT MY FEET, based on his family history and the settlement of the south plains area. One of Duane's dreams was to become a landowner. In 2000, he purchased a ranch in Crosby County. After retirement, he enjoyed running cattle and spending time working on the ranch. He was man of faith and a longtime member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview.

He is survived by his wife Patsy Griffith of Grapevine, 2 daughters, Lori Glenn and Danny of Plainview and Kristi Quick and Dan of Colleyville. Also, 2 grandsons, Travis Glenn of Houston, Tyler Glenn and Kylie of Crestline, CA; 2 granddaughters, Averi and Kaitlin Quick of Colleyville; and one brother Dennis Griffith.

He is preceded in death by his father and mother, two children Dane and Amy, and his brother Harold Dean Griffith.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Kidney Foundation.

Victor "Duane" Griffith, age 79, of Grapevine, passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 in Grapevine, Texas. Services will be held at 1:00 pm Saturday, March 7, 2020 at Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview with Lewis Senter officiating. Interment will follow at Lockney Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.Visitation with the family will be from 5:00 -6:30 pm on Friday, March 6, 2020 at Kornerstone.Duane was born to Harold and Mary Harris Griffith on January 27, 1941 in Lockney, Texas. He was raised on the family farm near the Lone Star Community where he attended grade school. He graduated from Lockney High School in 1959, where he was class president and a star football player for the Lockney Longhorns. He attended Texas Tech University and graduated in 1963 with a Bachelor of Science degree in Agronomy.While attending Texas Tech, Duane began dating one of his Lockney classmates, Patsy Ashton who was attending West Texas State University. They married on May 29, 1963 in Roswell, New Mexico. Afterwards, Duane and Patsy moved to Plainview where he began a 40-year career with Pioneer Hi-Bred Seed. Duane enjoyed trips with family and friends and loved history and writing. In 2015, he published a historical novel, PLANT MY FEET, based on his family history and the settlement of the south plains area. One of Duane's dreams was to become a landowner. In 2000, he purchased a ranch in Crosby County. After retirement, he enjoyed running cattle and spending time working on the ranch. He was man of faith and a longtime member of the Northwest Church of Christ in Plainview.He is survived by his wife Patsy Griffith of Grapevine, 2 daughters, Lori Glenn and Danny of Plainview and Kristi Quick and Dan of Colleyville. Also, 2 grandsons, Travis Glenn of Houston, Tyler Glenn and Kylie of Crestline, CA; 2 granddaughters, Averi and Kaitlin Quick of Colleyville; and one brother Dennis Griffith.He is preceded in death by his father and mother, two children Dane and Amy, and his brother Harold Dean Griffith.In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to the Kidney Foundation. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Mar. 5, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close