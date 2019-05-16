Victor Manuel Alvarez, Jr., 25, passed away on Monday, May 13, 2019. Funeral service will be held at 2 P.M. on Friday, May 17, 2019 at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Plainview and burial will follow at Plainview Cemetery. Funeral arrangements are under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview, Texas.
A rosary will be at 6:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 16, 2019 at the funeral home.
Victor was born on December 7, 1993 to Victor and Ana Alvarez in Lubbock.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Juanita Loya and grandfather, Pedro Dominguez.
He is survived by his parents, Victor Alvarez, Sr. and Ana of Plainview; one sister, Marisol Alvarez of Plainview; one brother, Nicholas Alvarez of Plainview; grandparents, Nicholas Alvarez and Bertha Martinez, two nieces, Krystal Porras and Brizai Alvarez; one nephew, Luis Porras.
Online condolences can be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on May 16, 2019