Violet Cooper, age 96, passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 7, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Lockney. Interment will follow at the Lockney Cemetery. Visitation will be from 5:30 p.m. – 7:30 p.m., Friday, March 6, 2020 at Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home of Lockney.

Violet was born January 31, 1924 in Gray Mule, Texas to Bessie and Otis Purcell. She graduated from Quitaque High School in 1942, where she was the Editor in Chief for her Senior class. She married the love of her life, Glen Cooper, on May 9, 1947. They began farming in Lockney the next year.

She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Lockney, where she taught Sunday School, Training Union and sang in the choir.

She helped Glen on the farm and was a volunteer at the hospital and nursing home until she purchased the Longhorn Inn, a small café across the street from the Lockney High School in 1963. There she served hamburgers, hot dogs and school supplies for almost 30 years.

In 1971, she decided she was bored in her summer time while school was out, so she asked the City of Lockney if she could be the manager of the Lockney Swimming Pool and she did that for many years.

Violet was named Woman of the Year by the Lockney Chamber of Commerce in 1977. She sold the Longhorn Inn and wanted to keep working and became a teachers' aide for 10 years in the Junior High and also drove a school bus.

She was a member of the Sonsetter's Reunion Prayer Group for 15 years. She was also a member of the local Eastern Star Chapter and Daughters of the American Revolution.

Violet is preceded in death by her parents, Otis and Bessie Purcell; her husband Glen Cooper; two sons, Ted Cooper and Terry Cooper; and a brother, Dean Purcell.

Violet is survived by her sister, Bettye Love of Ft. Worth; a daughter, Glenda Jones and husband Archie of Lockney; a son, Tim Cooper and his wife Tamera of Lubbock; 6 grandchildren, Sammie, Kevin, Adam, Ashleigh, Tait and Tory; and 6 great-grandchildren, Nathaniel, Elizabeth, Connor, Jason, Easton and Finley.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Family Council in care of the Lockney Health and Rehabilitation Center, PO Box 1060, Lockney, Texas 79241.

