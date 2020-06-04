Wallace (Wally) Dean Berner, 91, of Mills, New Mexico, died peacefully under Hospice Care in Plainview, Texas, on Thursday, May 28, 2020, after a full life of living "on vacation" working on his ranch until the week before his passing.

Wally was born April 7, 1929, at the Greever's farm home east of Spearman, Texas, to Evelyn and Chester (Hoss) Berner. His father passed away when he and his brother, John, were young. His mother later married William (Bill) Dearing.

Wally graduated from Aldine High School in 1947 and enlisted in the Navy one year later. He proudly served his country in the Korean Conflict until 1952. In which time, he penned close to 125 letters to his then girlfriend, Myra Fern Dickson. Myra had expressed that she would not marry a man that was not a Christian. Wally, at the time, knew he wasn't a Christian. Being a man of strong character and convictions, he wouldn't say that he was something that he was not. Eventually, Wally did give his life to the Lord, and he and Myra were married in 1955 near Houston, Texas. They were blessed with their first daughter, Cindy in 1956, while living in Pasadena, Texas, and their second daughter, Denise, was well on the way when they moved to Spearman, Texas, in 1957. Three years later, they added their son, Edwin, to the family. Wally and Myra raised their three children on their farm and in the Apostolic Faith Church, in Spearman, Texas. While in Spearman, Myra played the piano and organ for Wally when he led the singing for their church services. They served the Lord together "wherever" they were throughout their marriage.

Wally had a passion for the land and fulfilled his dream of living on his ranch in 1998 when he retired from farming and they moved to the FBK Ranch near Mills, New Mexico. His passion for soil and water conservation spanned the 62 years he farmed and ranched. He was awarded the New Mexico State Water conservation Award and the New Mexico State Grazing Award for his dedicated conservation work on the FBK Ranch. He was still ranching and planning for the future at the time of his death with a wit and keen mind that would outmatch the best.

After 48 years of marriage Myra went to be with the Lord in 2003. Wally found love again with Jimmie Hazen and the two were wed in 2007 becoming one of the cutest couples in Harding County. Their home was always a place for friends and family to enjoy laughter, a good cup of coffee, game of Mexican Train, Jimmie's Mexican fudge, and lots of love. People from all over loved to visit Jimmie and Wally at their ranch house nestled near Mills Canyon. Every Sunday morning, they arrived early to make preparations for the morning service at the Mosquero Community Church (where they had been long time devoted members known as Uncle Wally and Grandma Jimmie). They shared an ornery humor and taught all of us how to love by making the time count. They made it past their 50th anniversary by counting the months.

Wally Berner is preceded in death by his dad, mother and stepfather, his wife, Myra in 2003, his second wife, Jimmie in 2016, and two brothers, John Berner and Francis Dearing.

Survivors include daughters, Cindy Smith and husband, Ron of Amarillo, Texas; Denise Kellum and husband, David of Plainview, Texas; son, Ed Dean Berner of Plainview; and his bonus son, Jerry Hazen and wife, Donna of Mosquero, New Mexico; one sister, Irene Long of Kerrville, Texas; one special niece, Barbara June Melton of Mosquero, New Mexico; twelve grandchildren; Desley Kellum and wife, Jennifer of Lamesa, Texas; Derek Kellum and wife, Abbie of El Porvenir, New Mexico; Dean Kellum and wife, Brooke of Plainview, Texas; D'Anna Coleman and husband, Colby of Plainview, Texas; D'Nae Kellum of Fort Worth, Texas; Keisha Dawson and husband, Brennin of Amarillo, Texas; Shea Tinder and husband, Brian of Flagstaff, Arizona; Brynn Beasley and husband, Chance of Amarillo, Texas; Bonus grandchildren Tonja Hazen of Las Cruces, New Mexico; Billie Latham of Canyon, Texas; Boyd Hazen and wife, Melanie of Mosquero, New Mexico; Bonus "adopted" granddaughter Misti Gutierrez of Albert, New Mexico; twenty-one great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild.

Graveside services will be held 2:00 p.m., June 11, at the Holt Community Cemetery, HW 281 and CR 22, Spearman, Texas; and 11:00 a.m., June 12 at the Mosquero Cemetery, Mosquero, New Mexico. Chaplain B. Joye Watson of Dumas, Texas, will officiate.

The family suggests memorials be to the JHB (Jimmie Hazen Berner) Memorial Scholarship, Starfish Kenya, 760 Clear Lake City BLVD., Webster, Texas 77598 or Mosquero Community Church, PO Box 126, Mosquero, New Mexico.



