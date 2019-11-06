Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wanza (Lee) Spann. View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Send Flowers Obituary

Wanza Lee Spann, 82 of Plainview, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2019. A private interment will take place at a later date. Cremation arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.

Wanza was born on May 10, 1937 to Everett Lee and Nell McCain in Guthrie, TX. She graduated from Littlefield High School in 1956. She married the love of her life Clyde Spann Jr and they spent many happy years together until his passing on August 10, 1996. Wanza was homemaker who cherished every moment spent with her children. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Wanza also had a special place in her heart for all animals especially her dogs. She was loved by many and will be dearly missed.

She is preceded in death by her parents; husband: Clyde W. Spann Jr.; and one daughter: Brenda Spann.

Wanza is survived by two sons: Clyde "Butch" W. Spann III of Plainview and Rodney Lee Spann Sr. and wife Michele of Haltom City, TX; one daughter: Linda D. Mock and husband John of Rowlett, TX; two sisters: Wilma McCain of Aubrey, TX and Jean Webster of Dimmitt; seven grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren.

