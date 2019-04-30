Wayne Edwin "Kill" Williams, 57, of Plainview, Texas died on Sunday, April 21, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, May 4, 2019 at First Baptist Church with Bishop Leonard Chatham officiating. Burial will follow in Kress Cemetery under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
Wayne was born on August 3, 1961 in Tulia, Texas to Hubert Lee and Rosetta (McCoy) Williams. He married Patricia Marshall on February 14, 1987 in Plainview. He worked for the water department for the City of Plainview for ten years. He attended Happy Union Baptist Church.
He is preceded in death by his father, Hubert Lee Williams.
Survivors include his wife, Patricia Williams of Plainview; his mother, Rosetta Williams of Kress; his son, Delwin Williams of Tulia; his daughters, Mierakal Williams of Plainview, Markayla Williams of Amarillo; siblings, Michael Williams and wife Donna of Amarillo, Loretta Sheppard of Lubbock, Lisa Ellis and husband Milton of Kress, Morris Williams of Kress, Clifford Williams and wife Mary of Plainview; and five grandchildren.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 30, 2019