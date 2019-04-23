Weldon "Dwain" Dodson, 81, of Plainview, Texas died on Saturday, April 20, 2019. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Thursday, April 25, 2019 in the Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel with his nephew Jeff Sullivan and Rev. Mike Shafer officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.
A visitation will be held on Thursday at 1:00 P.M. until service time at Kornerstone.
Dwain was born on June 1, 1937 in Post, Texas to Weldon and Frances (Moon) Dodson. He grew up in Post and graduated from Post High School in 1955 and Wayland Baptist College. He married Shirley Sullivan on December 23, 1955 in Lovington, NM. He moved to Olton in 1960 and then to Monahans in 1962, working in the oil field. He moved to Plainview in 1964 and owned and operated pool halls. He later owned and operated Dodson Insurance Agency selling real estate and Germania Insurance. After retiring from Germania Insurance Company, he served as Hale County Judge. He was a member of First United Methodist Church and was involved in many community services including serving on the boards of Habitat for Humanity, Housing Authority and Meals on Wheels. He served on the City Council, and was a member of the Chamber of Commerce, Lions Club and Plainview Masonic Lodge #709. He was an endowed member of the Floydada Masonic Chapter #227 and Council #163.
He is preceded in death by his parents and a sister Cherry Moncrief.
Survivors include his wife, Shirley Dodson of Plainview; a daughter, Lisa Dodson of Plainview; grandson, Kyle Labadie of Austin, TX; a sister, Denese Martin and husband Stephen of Beeville, TX and their children, Jason, Kristen and Jake; a brother-in-law, Jerry Sullivan and wife Cathy of Allen, TX; a sister-in-law, Barbara Osborne and husband Roy of Corinth, TX; nephews, Jay Moncrief and Jeff Sullivan.
The family suggests memorial contributions to .
Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Apr. 23, 2019