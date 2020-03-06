Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Weldon Harvey Davis. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Weldon Harvey Davis, 83, stepped into his brand-new home on Monday, March 2, 2020. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020 at First Baptist Church, Hart, at 3:00PM with Rev. Travis Bennett and Dr. Gene Meacham officiating. Burial will follow at Hart Cemetery under the care of Colonial Funeral Home of Dimmitt. Viewing will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 3:00PM – 8:00PM at the funeral home.

Weldon was born on May 23, 1936 in Wellman, Texas to Harvey and Delphia Davis. He and his family moved to Hart in 1946, where he resided until the time of his death. He graduated from Hart High School in 1954 and then attended Wayland Baptist University for one year. He married Gaylia Anderson on July 10, 1955, after which he began farming, a vocation that would last for 61 years. He was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church, Hart, where he taught Sunday school, served on many committees, and faithfully served as deacon for over 58 years. He and Gaylia blessed their church, their community, and much of Texas and New Mexico with the gift of music, Weldon, with his deep, bass voice and Gaylia, with her piano and organ playing. From 1980 to 2002, they, along with their son, Leslie, and friends, Preston Upshaw and Freddie Upshaw, formed the Singing Farmers Gospel Quartet. They gave concerts in over 300 different places. Weldon was instrumental in the start-up of the Texas Corn Growers Association, serving as president from 1980 until 1993 and serving as elected chairman of the Food Corn Division; he also served a term on the U.S. Feed Grains Council, traveling to Washington D. C. many times. He served as a member of the Hart ISD School Board for many years, longtime member of the Hart Lions Club and as president of the Hart of the Plains Pump & Irrigation, Inc. Weldon married Tommie McCormick on September 11, 2010, at First Baptist Church, Spur, Texas. They made their home on the farm for a short while and then moved to Hart where they lived in the home built by Weldon's parents. Tommie lovingly cared for Weldon at home as his health began to fail over the last two years of his life. Weldon was a man of his word, a man generous to a fault, but mostly a man after God's own heart.

He is survived by his wife, Tommie McCormick Davis, of Hart; his children; son, Leslie W. Davis and wife Tracy of New Braunfels, Texas, and daughters, Vivian Bennett and husband Mark, of Hart, Jennifer Pinkston and husband, Ira of Albuquerque, New Mexico, and Julie Reimund and husband, John of Laredo, Texas; brother, Jimmy Ray Davis of Hart, sisters, Jo Light of Olton, and Marie Clevenger of Hart; fourteen grandchildren and fourteen great-grandchildren; a host of nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his wife, Gaylia Davis, parents, Harvey and Delphia Davis, and brother, Roger Davis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, P.O. Box 407, Hart, Texas, 79043.

"His master replied, 'Well done, good and faithful servant! You have been faithful with a few things; I will put you in charge of many things. Come and share your master's happiness!'' Matthew 25:23

