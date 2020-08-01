Wesley Arthur Schumacher, 87, of Plainview, TX, passed away at Westridge Manor on Wednesday July 29, 2020. Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M. Monday, August 3, 2020 at St. Paul Lutheran Church with Rev. Michael Heckman officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors.
Wesley was born in Clarksville, Texas on June 18, 1933 to Esther and Arthur Schumacher.
Wesley served in the Army during the Korean war based in Ft. Smith Arkansas for 2 years. He married Edna Lucille Berner in 1954. After his military service he farmed near Plainview, Texas until retirement.
Wesley was active in the Texas Soybean Association for 10 years. He also participated in the local 4-H chapter while being an adult leader. For several years, he worked for the Texas Boll Weevil Eradication Program. Wesley was also an active member of St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
Wesley was married to Edna for 56 years prior to her death in 2010. He was also preceded in death by his parents and sister, Frances Schumacher and grandson, Thomas Schumacher. Survivors include his four children and their spouses: Charlotte and Mark Schumacher and Lisa and Gaylan Schumacher all from Plainview, TX; Denise and Dwain Schumacher of Midland, TX; and Sharon and AJ Domenichini of Iron Mountain, MI. Grandchildren include: Leah Schumacher and Laci and Greg Kish of Richardson, TX; Landon Schumacher of Abilene, TX; Caleb and Jodi Schumacher of New Deal, TX; Kelsey Schumacher of Tulsa, OK; Rance Schumacher of Missoula, MT; Denae Schumacher Sims of Midland, TX; Darren Schumacher of Texas, Danielle Schumacher of Vista, CA; Michael Domenichini of Tampa, FL; Sarah Domenichini of Werner Robins, Georgia; and Daniel Domenichini of Seattle, WA. Wesley had 8 great grandchildren and one living sister, Barbara Ussery of Waco.
A special thanks goes to Samantha Bergil, Connie Espinoza, Anna Ellena, Patricia Alvarez, Ariel Galvan and Area Community Hospice.
Memorials can be sent to St. Paul's Lutheran for seminary education for future clergy.
