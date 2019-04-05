Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wesley Rex Mogg. View Sign

Wesley Rex Mogg, 74, of Plainview, Texas died on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A visitation will be held from 3:00-6:00 P.M on Sunday, April 7, 2019 under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Rex was born March 26, 1945 in Amherst, Texas to Floyd Lee and Emma Ruth Mogg. He served in the U.S. Army as a Sergeant E-5 and was honored with Army Commendation and Medal of Honor while serving in Vietnam. He married Karen Lee Hooper on November 26, 1985 in Plainview, Texas. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, & friend. He enjoyed working outside in the yard, attending rodeos & auctions as well as watching western movies and drinking coffee with his friends

He is preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his brothers, Eddie Joe Mogg, Hershell Lee Mogg and Troy Mogg.

Survivors include his daughters, LaDonna kay Ogle and husband Robert of Littlefield, Trin Gail Mathews and husband Chris of Amarillo; his son, Wesley Chance Mogg and wife Cristi of Perryton; his brothers, Ricky Mogg of Plainview, Jimmy Mogg of Shallowater; his sister, Louise Kirby of Kerrville, his grandchildren, Kirsten Davis and husband Doug, Kenzee Carpenter and husband Rane, Cash Mogg, Conli Mogg, Taylor Mitchell, Tayden Mitchell, Trevor Mitchell, Reagan Mathews.

