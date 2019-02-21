Weyland Worth Snipes, 85, of Hale Center, died Tuesday, February 19, 2019, in Lubbock. Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM, Friday, February 22, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hale Center with Dr. Kris Knippa and Dr. Gene Meacham officiating. Interment will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 23, 2019, at May Cemetery in May, Texas with Brother Benny Mayo officiating and under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors.
