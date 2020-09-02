Mrs. Wille Jean Mosley Craven Cook of Arlington,Tx passed away on August 30, 2020. She was a former resident of Plainview, Tx for over 60 years. She will be greatly missed. She is survived by her six children. Jennie Carroll, Willie D. Mosley, Gladys Durant, Bulah Harrison, Joann Elgin (James) all of Arlington, TX. Earnest Mosley (Sara) Arkansas City, Kansas. 26 grandchildren, 58 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren. Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 11.00 a.m. Viewing will be from 10:00 am to 11:00 am. Services are at the Sunset Baptist Church. 721 Manning St. Grand Prairie, TX





