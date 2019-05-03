Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Adrion "Abe" Anderson. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

William Adrion "Abe" Anderson, 89 of Mullin, TX and formerly of Plainview, TX passed away on Monday, April 29, 2019 in Goldthwaite. He was born October 24, 1929 in the Caradan Community in Mills County to the late William Thomas "W.T." Anderson and Audra Mae Conway Anderson. On June 21, 1952 he married Earlene Nix in Goldthwaite, TX. He was self employed, owning and operating Abe's Irrigation Pipe Repair in Planview. He was a good Christian man and was a member of First Baptist Church in Plainview and later First Baptist Church in Mullin.

Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3, 2019 from 6:00 P.M. until 8:00 P.M. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 4, 2019 at 10:00 A.M. at Stacy-Wilkins Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Randy Bradley officiating. Burial will follow in North Brown Cemetery in Mills Couny.

William was preceded in death by his parents, W.T. and Audra Mae Anderson; his wife, Earlene Nix Anderson on February 3, 2000; siblings, Nathan Anderson, Billy Ray Anderson, Doyce Anderson, Willard Anderson and Joy Collier. He is survived by his two sons, Randy Anderson of Mullin, TX, Thomas Anderson & Penny of Montrose, CO,; daughter, Nickie Bartlett & Dan of Murphy, TX, his grandchildren, Devin Anderson, Rachel Berkheiser, Cameron Anderson, Caleb Anderson, Corey Bartlett, and Tristan Bartlett, his great grandchildren, Emilia Anderson, Daegun Anderson, Zane Berkheiser, and Raeven Anderson. He is also survived by his sisters, Lee Ella Henderson of Plainview, TX, Mary Eilers of Burleson, TX ,Laura Vaughn of The Woodlands, TX and Willa Dean Donowho of Tyler, TX and Jane Cline of Lake Victor, TX.

Pallbearers will be Cameron Anderson, Thomas Berkheiser, Grant Anderson, Devin Anderson, Jason Cline, Billy Eilers, Corey Bartlett, Troy Eilers, Tracy Eilers, Tristand Bartlett and Caleb Anderson.

