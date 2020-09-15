June 2, 1931 – September 10, 2020
William Alvie Francis went to be with the Lord on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2020. Graveside services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at the Silverton Texas Cemetery. Visitation will be from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m., Monday, Sept. 14, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home Visitation Center in Silverton. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Silverton
William Alvie Francis was born June 2, 1931, to Louis William and Allena Jewel Irvin Francis at their home 7 miles southwest of Silverton. He was the seventh of eight children. Alvie started to school at Silverton the year of the Lakeview consolidation. He graduated from Silverton High School in 1949 and farmed for three years before entering the Army June 4, 1952. He completed his two years in the service during the Korean War and was honorably discharged on May 26, 1954. On July 1, 1955, he married Glenda Juan McCracken, the daughter of Boone and Floye McCracken of Quitaque. They settled eleven miles Southwest of Silverton, where they farmed, ranched, and raised a family, living together for 59 years until Glenda's passing in 2014, and where he resided until his passing. Alvie was a life-long member of Rock Creek Church of Christ where he served as an elder for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, four brothers: Hollie, Charles, Irvin, and John Francis; three sisters: Ruth West, Margaret Frizzell, and Allena May.
Alvie is survived by his son, Barry and Michelle Francis of Silverton; and two daughters, Becky and Kevin Drew of Coppell, and Katy and Wayne Henderson of Lubbock; two sisters-in-law, Anna Francis of Lubbock, and Maebelle Francis of Silverton. Alvie was also survived by ten grandchildren: Jared and Chantell Francis of Silverton, Nathan and Brenna Francis of Dallas, Andrew and Marka Francis of Halfway, Caleb and Chelsea Francis of Haslet, Jacob and Erika Francis of Canyon, Patrick and Kendra Drew of Farmers Branch, Matthew Drew of Coppell, Kaitlyn Drew of Houston, Sarah Henderson of Seattle, Washington, Annie Henderson of Lubbock; and eighteen great-grandchildren: Brenna, Maddie and Laney Francis of Silverton; Dane, Tate, Scarlett, and Drake Francis of Dallas; Wyatt, Blakely, Laken, and Dawsyn Francis of Halfway; Hudson and Charlotte Francis of Haslet; Paul and John Isaac Francis of Canyon; Emmitt, Mary Barbara, and Kevin Drew of Farmers Branch.
And a special honored friend, Bobbye Bean of Silverton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Silverton Cemetery Association.
Online condolences may be made at www.moore-rose.com.