Service Information
Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Tulia
201 W. Broadway
Tulia , TX 79088
(806)-995-1701
Celebration of Life
10:00 AM
Kornerstone Funeral Directors Chapel
Visitation
Following Services
Kornerstone Funeral Directors
Plainview , TX

William Durwood "Bill"

Visitation will be after the service at Kornerstone Funeral Directors in Plainview.

Bill Smith was born on February 27, 1944 in Artesia, NM to A.D. and Mildred Smith. He attended Plainview High School and Wayland Baptist University.

Bill enlisted in the U. S. Marine Corps in 1961 where he was stationed at Camp Pendelton, California. Following his discharge, he drove a truck, worked in sales and became a Realtor. Bill became a certified court reporter working in Alabama, Texas, and Oklahoma. In the 1980s Bill moved from Plainview to Meeker, Oklahoma where he worked as a court reporter for the State of Oklahoma until his retirement in 2006. While living in Oklahoma he enjoyed life on his farm where he loved working on his farm equipment, tending crops and caring for his livestock.

After his retirement, Bill moved back to Texas to be near his children and grandchildren. In 2010 he moved to Lubbock, Texas where he had lifelong friends from high school that he kept in touch with. He always looked forward to time spent with the "Geritol Bulldogs."

He had a love for life, family, motorcycles and hotrods. Up until recently he enjoyed riding his Harley and he had many fond memories of his rides to Sturgis with his brother Dewey. He looked forward to his family reunion every year and loved his large extended family. He had a great sense of humor.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two daughters, Amy Eiland and Stephanie Smith; one brother, Dewey Smith and one sister, Carol Eldred.

He is survived by two daughters, Melissa Eiland-Ramirez and husband Nick of Lubbock and Jennifer Wright and husband Adam of Rolette, ND; three grandchildren, Conner Wright of Rugby, ND, Brennen Wright of Terry, MT and Stephanie Wright of Rolette, ND; one sister, Sharon Howell and husband Johnny of Austin.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be sent to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children 2222 Welborn Street Dallas, TX 75219

