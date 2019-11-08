William "Bill" Hooper, 80 of Lubbock, formerly of Plainview, passed away on Friday, November 1, 2019. A Private Graveside Service will be held at Plainview Memorial Park. A visitation will be from 5:30pm -7:30pm on Monday, November 11, 2019 at Lemons Funeral Home. Arrangements are entrusted to Lemons Funeral Home.
Bill was born on October 19, 1939 to Robert E. and Lela B. Hooper in Plainview, TX. He was reared and educated in Plainview and graduated from Plainview High School in 1957 as Salutatorian. Bill continued his education at the University of Texas and graduated in 1961 with a Bachelor's in Arts and majoring in Mathematics with honors. After graduation he went on to work for Boeing and Litton Ingalls before returning to Plainview. Once here, he worked for Bob Hooper Motor Company and as a manager in the farm industry most of his life until his recent retirement in 2018. One of Bill's favorite pastimes was reading. He also enjoyed playing games such as bingo, monopoly and ping pong. He was a member of Plainview Masonic Blue Lodge #709, Shriners, Scottish Rite and Acadia Fraternity. Bill was an all-around good person who loved to help anyone in need and will be dearly missed by all who knew him.
He is preceded in death by his parents and one brother: Robert S. Hooper.
Bill is survived by two nephews: Denman Hooper of Tulsa and John Hooper and wife Debbie of Coweta, OK; one cousin: Nancy Slaton; good friend: Brandon Bennett of Lubbock; and caregiver of over 8 years: Dale Castañeda.
Memorials can be made to Texas Scottish Rite Hospital for Children, 2222 Welborn St, Dallas, TX 75219.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Nov. 8, 2019