On July 12,2020 Willie Gomez Nagar of Salt Lake City, Utah earned his wings to be with his Lord and Savior. Willie was born on July 7th 1949 to Manuel Ochoa Nagar Sr. & Eloisa Gomez in mertzon Texas. The Nagar family then moved to Plainview Texas where Willie and his siblings were raised Willie graduated from Plainview high School here in a college degree but pursued a career as a master commercial painter for Emco which then became Rand. Willie loved his fast cars, softball, football but most of all was a faithful life fan of the Plainview bulldogs girls basketball team and a fan of Wayland Baptist flying Queens basketball team. Willie had a very unique eccentric personality which Drew many people to him Willie's charisma could turn any place into a party Willie was a true friend to anyone in need. Willie spent the last nine years surrounded by many beautiful earthly Angels those angels were his daughters, granddaughters and great-grandchildren. There were also those who helped Willie unselfishly they cared loved and they helped Willie live his life filled with laughter and unconditional love. Willie had been married to Cruz Elenah Alvarez Quinones.

Willie was preceded in death by his parents Manuel Ochoa Nagar Sr. & Eloisa Gomez a brother Medaleno Sosa 1 sister Celestina Nagar and his lifelong sister-in-law Betty Kauliaty Nagar.

Those left to cherish his memory are three daughters Ausucena (Suzy) Nagar husband Jose Waldo of Salt Lake City Utah Maribel Nagar Ribald husband Jacob of Palmdale California Ali Alphaomega of Salt Lake City Utah two brothers Manuel Gomez Nagar Jr. of Plainview Texas and Mario Gomez Nagar of Austin Texas. Willie will be cremated and at a later date we will have a service for him.

