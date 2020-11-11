Willie Yvonne "Tillie" Koelder passed away on Friday, October 23, 2020 at the age of 84. A virtual memorial service will be held 10:00 A.M. Thursday, November 12, 2020 under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors. To watch the service online, there will be a link on Tillie Koelder's obituary at www.kornerstonefunerals.com
Tillie was born on November 3, 1935 to Samuel Vance and Willie Alexander Jennings the youngest of six children. She was always at the hands of her three older brothers when it came to teasing and pranks, with her two sisters always doting over her.
Tillie moved to Cotton Center from Rule, Texas to finish her senior year while her dad recovered from a lengthy illness. It was during her senior year, she met the love of her life, Ervin Koelder. Following her graduation they married June 26, 1954 at the First United Methodist Church in Cotton Center. They raised their family in Cotton Center at the Starnes Gin where both were employed. In 1972, they moved their family to the family farm and remained engaged in farming until their retirement.
As her children began to leave the nest, she began to volunteer and share her talents with the Plainview Serenity Center. She served on the board from 1984-2006 and then returned in 2008 and served until October of 2020. Her service to the agency and the community will be greatly missed. Tillie was an example of Christ's love for all of them and was an example for everyone to be like her. She was always happy and wanted the best for people. Her service to the Plainview Serenity Center and her unending love, compassion and concern for people experiencing a challenging time suffering from alcoholism and addictions to drugs was cherished. She never met a stranger and was always willing to go the extra mile to offer hope to people in need, because Tillie was a voice of hope.
Tillie was a member of the First United Methodist Church in Hale Center where she loved her church family and prayed for each one. She was a member of Hale Center Senior Citizens and enjoyed meals with her friends and beating them at the card table. Always competitive, she loved games that challenged her, jigsaw puzzles, crosswords, Jeopardy and Wheel of Fortune were just a few of her favorites.
Tillie was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings and her husband.
She is survived by her children, Kathie Koelder Ray and husband Jimmy of Aubrey, Karen Koelder Boyce and husband Johnny of Hale Center, Gary Koelder and wife Marilyn of Plainview; five grandchildren, Jennifer Williams and husband Jeff of Mansfield, Travis Ray and wife Valerie of McKinney, Laure Dietz and husband Fred of Abilene, Kash Koelder of Plainview, Kelby Riley and husband Carson of Abernathy; six great grandchildren, Ian Dietz, Adelyn Williams, Brewer Dietz, Harper Ray, Emersyn Williams, Beckett Ray, Everlie Clair Ray; her special friends, Paul Walker and wife Josie and their son Jared of Plainview.