Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wilson Russie McGuire. View Sign Service Information Kornerstone Funeral Directors - Plainview 3605 S.W. 3rd Street Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-0055 Send Flowers Obituary

Wilson Russie McGuire, formerly of Plainview, TX, was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, January 12, 1922, the seventh of the nine children of William Weaver McGuire and Belva Mae Dickie McGuire. He passed to his heavenly home on December 17, 2019, less than a month before his 98th birthday, in the home of his daughter, Irene, in Loveland, CO. There will be a viewing at Kornerstone Funeral Home from 5-7 PM on Monday January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Plainview First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Doug Yates, Rev. Lewis McClain, and Rev. Daniel Pape officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.

Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lewis and Orval, and four sisters, Helen Yates, Lois Hunt, Flo Allen, and Elizabeth Goldsmith. He is survived by his younger brother, Dell, of Big Springs, TX, and sister, Wilma McClain, of Bethany, OK. While Wilson was a child the family moved to Floydada, TX, later to Halfway, TX, and then north of Plainview, where they farmed until Wilson married Mildred Irene Walker on October 4, 1942. Prior to being drafted, Wilson joined and served in the Army Air Corp, later named the Air Force, for 38 months during WWII, as a military police. Most of his time was spent at Randolph Field in San Antonio. At the end of the war he was stationed in Grand Island, Nebraska.

Four children were born to Wilson and Mildred, Irene (Earl) Pape of Loveland, CO; Sharon (Robert) Hinderliter of Burleson, TX; Wilson (Debra) McGuire, of Temple, TX; and Gail (Charles- deceased) Fields of Burleson, TX.

After the war Wilson farmed, first in Louisiana, then around Plainview until 1950 when he began working for the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Plainview. He was a salesman for 10 years, route manager for 12 years, dock foreman, and in charge of cooler sells and repair. He basically did everything at the plant except be plant manager during his 35 year career.

Wilson and Mildred attended Plainview First Church of the Nazarene where both their families had attended. He was treasurer of the church for about 30 years and also taught Sunday School and Caravan classes for children, junior high, and senior high students. He served on the board, mowed the lawn, and in general was always a willing helper with repairs – the consummate churchman. In 1987 the church presented him with the Distinguished Service Award for his many years of faithful service.

He was active in the American Businessmen's Club and the Noon Optimist Club. He coached in the summer baseball program, was president of the Babe Ruth League, and for 10 years worked with his family in operating the concession stands for the ballparks.

In 1987 he retired, bought a travel trailer, and began traveling with Mildred. They spent winters in South Texas, and summers in cooler climates - Canada one summer and Colorado most summers. He loved to fish with family or friends anytime he could. He lost his precious wife, Mildred, in May 1990 after she had battled cancer for 25 years. He continued traveling for several more years. In January of 1996 he met Dolores Wynn, whose first husband had died about the same time as Mildred, and they were married May 2nd that year. Their home base then became her Centennial Homestead Farm near Elk City, OK. They continued to travel, fish, and attend special events of their family for several more years until their health began to slow them down. Because Dolores's health required her to move into assisted living in Oct., 2011, and she could no longer care for him, Wilson moved to Loveland, CO, to live with Irene and Earl. Dolores passed away in 2017.

Wilson has 10 grandchildren (one deceased), 25 great grandchildren (one deceased), and 3 great-great grandchildren, without counting Dolores' decedents who became a precious part of Wilson's. Grandchildren will serve as Wilson's pallbearers.

Wilson loved the Lord and lived for him all his life, prayed with emotion, and was an example to his family and friends. His life is exemplary as a faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, churchman, and servant of his Lord.

In lieu of flowers, which he greatly enjoyed and appreciated, if you wish, we and Wilson would be honored by your donations in his honor to any of these organizations that meant a lot to him; the First Church of the Nazarene (

Online condolences may be made at

Wilson Russie McGuire, formerly of Plainview, TX, was born in Holdenville, Oklahoma, January 12, 1922, the seventh of the nine children of William Weaver McGuire and Belva Mae Dickie McGuire. He passed to his heavenly home on December 17, 2019, less than a month before his 98th birthday, in the home of his daughter, Irene, in Loveland, CO. There will be a viewing at Kornerstone Funeral Home from 5-7 PM on Monday January 6, 2020. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at the Plainview First Church of the Nazarene with Rev. Doug Yates, Rev. Lewis McClain, and Rev. Daniel Pape officiating. Burial will follow in Parklawn Memorial Gardens under the care of Kornerstone Funeral Directors of Plainview.Wilson was preceded in death by his parents, two brothers, Lewis and Orval, and four sisters, Helen Yates, Lois Hunt, Flo Allen, and Elizabeth Goldsmith. He is survived by his younger brother, Dell, of Big Springs, TX, and sister, Wilma McClain, of Bethany, OK. While Wilson was a child the family moved to Floydada, TX, later to Halfway, TX, and then north of Plainview, where they farmed until Wilson married Mildred Irene Walker on October 4, 1942. Prior to being drafted, Wilson joined and served in the Army Air Corp, later named the Air Force, for 38 months during WWII, as a military police. Most of his time was spent at Randolph Field in San Antonio. At the end of the war he was stationed in Grand Island, Nebraska.Four children were born to Wilson and Mildred, Irene (Earl) Pape of Loveland, CO; Sharon (Robert) Hinderliter of Burleson, TX; Wilson (Debra) McGuire, of Temple, TX; and Gail (Charles- deceased) Fields of Burleson, TX.After the war Wilson farmed, first in Louisiana, then around Plainview until 1950 when he began working for the Coca-Cola Bottling Co. in Plainview. He was a salesman for 10 years, route manager for 12 years, dock foreman, and in charge of cooler sells and repair. He basically did everything at the plant except be plant manager during his 35 year career.Wilson and Mildred attended Plainview First Church of the Nazarene where both their families had attended. He was treasurer of the church for about 30 years and also taught Sunday School and Caravan classes for children, junior high, and senior high students. He served on the board, mowed the lawn, and in general was always a willing helper with repairs – the consummate churchman. In 1987 the church presented him with the Distinguished Service Award for his many years of faithful service.He was active in the American Businessmen's Club and the Noon Optimist Club. He coached in the summer baseball program, was president of the Babe Ruth League, and for 10 years worked with his family in operating the concession stands for the ballparks.In 1987 he retired, bought a travel trailer, and began traveling with Mildred. They spent winters in South Texas, and summers in cooler climates - Canada one summer and Colorado most summers. He loved to fish with family or friends anytime he could. He lost his precious wife, Mildred, in May 1990 after she had battled cancer for 25 years. He continued traveling for several more years. In January of 1996 he met Dolores Wynn, whose first husband had died about the same time as Mildred, and they were married May 2nd that year. Their home base then became her Centennial Homestead Farm near Elk City, OK. They continued to travel, fish, and attend special events of their family for several more years until their health began to slow them down. Because Dolores's health required her to move into assisted living in Oct., 2011, and she could no longer care for him, Wilson moved to Loveland, CO, to live with Irene and Earl. Dolores passed away in 2017.Wilson has 10 grandchildren (one deceased), 25 great grandchildren (one deceased), and 3 great-great grandchildren, without counting Dolores' decedents who became a precious part of Wilson's. Grandchildren will serve as Wilson's pallbearers.Wilson loved the Lord and lived for him all his life, prayed with emotion, and was an example to his family and friends. His life is exemplary as a faithful husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, churchman, and servant of his Lord.In lieu of flowers, which he greatly enjoyed and appreciated, if you wish, we and Wilson would be honored by your donations in his honor to any of these organizations that meant a lot to him; the First Church of the Nazarene ( https://church.org/churches/Texas/79072/first-church-of-the-nazarene-111 ) in Plainview, Texas where he served so many years, 3-King Ranch ( https://www.facebook.com/3KingRanch/ ) directed by his great granddaughter, or to Plainview Little League ( http://www.plainviewbaseball.org/ ) or ( https://www.plainviewymca.org/youth-sports ) where he served for many years.Online condolences may be made at www.kornerstonefunerals.com Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Jan. 3, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close