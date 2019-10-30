Guest Book View Sign Service Information Lemons Funeral Home - Plainview 206 W 8th St Plainview , TX 79072 (806)-296-5566 Graveside service 11:00 AM Parklawn Memorial Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

WR Boles, 80 of Amarillo, passed away October 26, 2019 after a brief illness. Graveside services will be at 11:00 AM on Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Parklawn Memorial Gardens with Scott Greene officiating. Arrangements are under the personal care of Lemons Funeral Home.

WR was born in Hobbs, New Mexico on April 24, 1939 to Walter Roy and Audrey Irene House Boles. He was raised in Plainview, Texas and resided there until he enlisted in the

WR was an amazing craftsman and could build whatever was asked of him. After he retired, he took up painting and photography, but his prize project was the restoration of his 1960 Dodge Power Wagon that he entered into car shows, often winning the People's Choice Award. WR's greatest pride and joy were his grandchildren. He spent hours and hours with his grandchildren, mostly aggravating them to the point of him ending up in tears from laughing so hard. He patiently allowed them to get away with anything short of murder and told their parents that it was his prerogative to do so.

He is survived by two children, daughter Lawna Boles Greene and her husband Scott of Stephenville, Texas, and a son, Kyle Boles and his wife Terri, of Amarillo as well as his grandchildren, Lauren and Justin Nichols, and Taylor Greene, Luke and Audrey Boles and great-granddaughter Karsyn Jo Nichols. He is also survived by his brother Claude Boles and wife Janet, and sister Patricia Carter and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

WR was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Trevor Scott Green.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to or to the Roy and Audrey House Boles Scholarship Fund at Wayland Baptist University in Plainview, Texas.

