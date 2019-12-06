Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for W.T. King Jr.. View Sign Service Information Visitation 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM Ramage Funeral Directors Olton , TX View Map Send Flowers Obituary

W.T. King, Jr., 92, of Hart, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Olton. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hart with Brother Gene Meacham officiating. Interment will follow at Hart Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.

William Thomas King, Jr. was born September 30, 1927, in Davidson, Oklahoma, to William Thomas and Allie (Dickerson) King. On November 28, 1946, he married the love of his life Betty Jean Luster. W.T. served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. In 1963, he moved to Hart where he was a black

W.T. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty King, two sisters, a brother, and a granddaughter.

Survivors include his sons, Kelly King and his wife Lorie of Rowlett and Matt King and his wife Debbie of Nazareth, his daughters, Becky Smith and her husband Danny of Olton and Teri Gruhlkey and her husband Perry of Kress. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.

The family suggests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church PO Box 407 Hart, Texas 79043.

W.T. King, Jr., 92, of Hart, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Olton. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hart with Brother Gene Meacham officiating. Interment will follow at Hart Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.William Thomas King, Jr. was born September 30, 1927, in Davidson, Oklahoma, to William Thomas and Allie (Dickerson) King. On November 28, 1946, he married the love of his life Betty Jean Luster. W.T. served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. In 1963, he moved to Hart where he was a black smith and farmed on the side for over 33 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Hart Lions Club, and the American Legion. W.T. loved to fish and play dominoes. Most of all, he loved working in the yard and working on the farm.W.T. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty King, two sisters, a brother, and a granddaughter.Survivors include his sons, Kelly King and his wife Lorie of Rowlett and Matt King and his wife Debbie of Nazareth, his daughters, Becky Smith and her husband Danny of Olton and Teri Gruhlkey and her husband Perry of Kress. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.The family suggests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church PO Box 407 Hart, Texas 79043. Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Smith Return to Today's Obituaries for Plainview Daily Herald Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close