W.T. King, Jr., 92, of Hart, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, in Olton. Services will be at 2:00 PM, Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Hart with Brother Gene Meacham officiating. Interment will follow at Hart Cemetery under the direction of Ramage Funeral Directors. The family will receive friends from 5:00 to 7:00 PM, Friday, December 6, 2019, at Ramage Funeral Directors in Olton.
William Thomas King, Jr. was born September 30, 1927, in Davidson, Oklahoma, to William Thomas and Allie (Dickerson) King. On November 28, 1946, he married the love of his life Betty Jean Luster. W.T. served in the United States Air Force from 1951 to 1955. In 1963, he moved to Hart where he was a blacksmith and farmed on the side for over 33 years. He was a member of the First Baptist Church, the Hart Lions Club, and the American Legion. W.T. loved to fish and play dominoes. Most of all, he loved working in the yard and working on the farm.
W.T. was preceded in death by his parents, his wife, Betty King, two sisters, a brother, and a granddaughter.
Survivors include his sons, Kelly King and his wife Lorie of Rowlett and Matt King and his wife Debbie of Nazareth, his daughters, Becky Smith and her husband Danny of Olton and Teri Gruhlkey and her husband Perry of Kress. He was blessed with 11 grandchildren and 23 great-grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials be made to the First Baptist Church PO Box 407 Hart, Texas 79043.
Published in Plainview Daily Herald on Dec. 6, 2019