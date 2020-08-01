Services for W. T. Settle, 99, of Abernathy, will be held at 10:00 am Monday, August 3, 2020, in the Abernathy First Baptist Church with Rev. Damon Pearce officiating. Burial will follow in the Abernathy Cemetery under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop of Abernathy, TX. The family will gather to receive friends at Abell Funeral Home from 4:30 pm until 6:00 pm, Sunday, August 2, 2020. Services are under the direction of Abell Funeral Home & Flower Shop Abernathy, TX.

Mr. Settle died Thursday, July 30, 2020 in Lubbock on his 99th birthday.

The family suggests memorial be sent to the Abernathy Senior Citizens Center at 717 Ave. C, Abernathy, TX 79311 or the Abernathy Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 150, Abernathy, TX 79311.



