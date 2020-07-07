Yolanda Hernandez, 67, of Arlington, Texas passed away on Thursday, July 02, 2020, in Arlington surrounded by her family and friends at her beloved daughter's home. Born August 24, 1952 in Idalou, Texas, she was the daughter of the late Bernardino and Tomasa R. Reyes. Lived in Plainview, TX during her early years until she moved together with her family to Arlington, Texas. She worked at Arlington Villa Retirement and Nursing Community for many years as a nurse's aide until her health deteriorated.

She was preceded in death by her parents, one sister, Romanita Reyes; one brother, Jose Angel Reyes; the father to her beloved children Johnny Gomez.

She is survived by her four children, Angelica Gomez Luna (Michael) of Arlington, Anna Soliz (Armando) of Fort Worth, Andrea Gomez of Arlington, Johnny Gomez (Emily) of Arlington; three sisters, Mary Gomez (Sabino) of Plainview, Jovita Morales (Edward) of Everman and Senida Rosales (Victor) of Fort Worth; three brothers, Nino Reyes Jr. (Maria) of Plainview, Epifanio Reyes Sr. of Arlington and Ramiro Reyes Sr. of Plainview; 12 grandchildren, 1 great-grandchild (coming), numerus of nephews and niece and numerus of other families, friends and co-workers

Visitation and Viewing will take place on Monday 06 July 2020 from 4:00 pm until 7:00 p.m. with a Rosary starting at 6:00 pm at Iglesia Santa Maria de Guadalupe located at 2601 S. MacArthur Blvd. Irving, Texas 75060.

Interment will be held on Tuesday 07 July 2020 at 12:00 noon at Emerald Hills Memorial Park Cemetery located at 500 Kennedale Sublett Road, in Kennedale, Texas 76060.



