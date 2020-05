Or Copy this URL to Share

Yolanda Luna, age 74 of Lockney, passed away on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Funeral services will be Saturday, May 23, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Lockney. Interment will follow at the Lockney Cemetery. Open visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 at the Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney. Arrangements are under the personal care of Moore-Rose Funeral Home in Lockney.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store