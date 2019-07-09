A. Ruth Wiles, age 90, of Francesville, formerly of Rensselaer, passed away on Friday, July 5, 2019. She was born June 26, 1929, in Francesville, Indiana, the daughter of Vernon Weltzin and Dorothy (Poundstone) Weltzin-Brandt, both deceased.
Ruth was a graduate of the Francesville High School class of 1947. On May 24, 1947 she married Robert L. "Bob" Wiles, who passed away August 3, 2003. Ruth was a homemaker and worked for many years as a cook at Rensselaer Central School Corp.
Ruth was a member of the Trinity United Methodist Church and sang in the choir for many years. She was also a member of the American Legion Auxiliary and the Senior Citizen's Bowling League.
Surviving are her loving daughters; Sheryl Wiles of Monticello, Indiana, and Susan (Stephen) Chapman and Shirley Wiles-Dickinson, both of Rensselaer; 5 grandchildren; 8 great grandchildren; and her Parkview Haven family.
Ruth was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 4 sisters, 2 brothers, a daughter, Sandra Bartenbach, and a grandson, Jeff Goad.
Friends may visit with the family at Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Funeral services will be follow at 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Pastor John Hostetter presiding. Internment will follow at Memory Gardens of Rensselaer.
Memorial contributions may be made to Parkview Haven or to Trinity United Methodist Church..
Memories and condolences may be made at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on July 9, 2019