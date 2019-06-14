Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Abigail Faye Inskeep. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary



Abigail is survived by many who loved her, including her parents Bryan and Megan of Rensselaer; sister, Kinzie and brother Charlie Inskeep; grandparents, Gregory A. and Tammy Inskeep and Eugene and Susan Nemechek; great-grandparents, Philip and Lonna Inskeep, Larry and Lynette Miller and Zeneta Faye Herbers; aunts and uncles, Tiffany and Chad Yoder, Bradley and Aimee Inskeep, Sarah and Jorge Rodriguez, Molly Nemechek and Jeremiah and Jackie Nemechek; and cousins, Luke, Owen, Adam Yoder, Cooper and Dylan Inskeep, Melina and Ian Rodriguez.

Abigail was preceded in death by her great-grandparents, Alvin Herbers and Carl and Lucille Nemechek, and by a cousin, baby Yoder.

A private graveside service will be held at Crockett Cemetery. Memorials in Memory of Abigail Inskeep may be made to the Indoor Park at Grace Fellowship Church, 1424 8th St SE, DeMotte, IN 46310: Please include "Memory of Abigail" in memo.

Abigail Faye Inskeep, daughter of Bryan and Megan (Nemechek) Inskeep, was born into the arms of Jesus on June 10, 2019, at Franciscan Health Lafayette East, Lafayette, Indiana.

