Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Aisha CeCe MacMillan. View Sign

Tammy (Dean) Waibel and Tim (Natalie) Thompson are sad to announce the passing of their mother, Aisha CeCe MacMillan (formerly Carolyn Thompson), age 66, of Ladson, South Carolina. She went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Hallmark Healthcare Center in Summerville, South Carolina.

Aisha was born on April 25, 1952, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to Ona and Lola Ervin (Lovin). Aisha had seven brothers and sisters: Connie (Jesse) Washburn, Catherine Ervin, Candice (Ken) Soleki, Cherry (Greg) Brown, Christine (Bob) Oller, Dennis (Connie) Ervin, and Daniel (Katherine) Ervin.

Aisha married Clarence Kenneth Thompson on December 19, 1970. Aisha and Ken (Flash) had two children, Tammy and Tim, and four grandchildren, Justin Waibel, Mackenna Thompson, Harmony Waibel, and Hayden Thompson.

Throughout the years, Aisha has been a homemaker, factory worker, and a home healthcare aide to mention a few. In her late 30s, early 40s, Aisha had the desire to go to college and walked across the stage to receive her LPN license as her family cheered her on. She went on to work at the Indiana Veterans Home in Lafayette, Indiana, for several years after this accomplishment.

After 30 years together, Aisha and Ken grew apart and divorced. Aisha spent a brief time in Florida, then met her longtime companion, Marty MacMillan, and moved to Boston, Massachusetts, to be closer to him. Aisha and Marty, a few years later, moved to Summerville, South Carolina, where she lived out the rest of her days. Aisha belonged to and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Preceding Aisha in death along with her grandparents are her father, Ona Franklin Ervin, her sisters Catherine and Cherry, and brothers Dennis and Daniel Ervin.

Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. (EST) Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall upstairs, 16448 US 231 in Remington, Indiana. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.

If you are sending or bringing flowers, please try to deliver them to the hall by 12 p.m. on February 23. Blossom Boutique in Remington delivers (219-261-2561). Memorial contributions in Aisha's name may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, Tammy (Dean) Waibel and Tim (Natalie) Thompson are sad to announce the passing of their mother, Aisha CeCe MacMillan (formerly Carolyn Thompson), age 66, of Ladson, South Carolina. She went home to meet her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 23, 2019, at Hallmark Healthcare Center in Summerville, South Carolina.Aisha was born on April 25, 1952, in Lawrenceville, Illinois, to Ona and Lola Ervin (Lovin). Aisha had seven brothers and sisters: Connie (Jesse) Washburn, Catherine Ervin, Candice (Ken) Soleki, Cherry (Greg) Brown, Christine (Bob) Oller, Dennis (Connie) Ervin, and Daniel (Katherine) Ervin.Aisha married Clarence Kenneth Thompson on December 19, 1970. Aisha and Ken (Flash) had two children, Tammy and Tim, and four grandchildren, Justin Waibel, Mackenna Thompson, Harmony Waibel, and Hayden Thompson.Throughout the years, Aisha has been a homemaker, factory worker, and a home healthcare aide to mention a few. In her late 30s, early 40s, Aisha had the desire to go to college and walked across the stage to receive her LPN license as her family cheered her on. She went on to work at the Indiana Veterans Home in Lafayette, Indiana, for several years after this accomplishment.After 30 years together, Aisha and Ken grew apart and divorced. Aisha spent a brief time in Florida, then met her longtime companion, Marty MacMillan, and moved to Boston, Massachusetts, to be closer to him. Aisha and Marty, a few years later, moved to Summerville, South Carolina, where she lived out the rest of her days. Aisha belonged to and was an active member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.Preceding Aisha in death along with her grandparents are her father, Ona Franklin Ervin, her sisters Catherine and Cherry, and brothers Dennis and Daniel Ervin.Friends may call from 1-3 p.m. (EST) Saturday, February 23, 2019, at the Apostolic Christian Church Fellowship Hall upstairs, 16448 US 231 in Remington, Indiana. A memorial service will follow at 3 p.m.If you are sending or bringing flowers, please try to deliver them to the hall by 12 p.m. on February 23. Blossom Boutique in Remington delivers (219-261-2561). Memorial contributions in Aisha's name may be sent to the Lewy Body Dementia Association, www.lbda.org/donate. Religious Service Information Apostolic Christian Fellowship

16448 S Us-231

Remington, IN 47977

(219) 261-3200 Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close