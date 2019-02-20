Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Barbara Louise Bailey. View Sign

(Barbara) Louise Bailey (Keene Grube), age 77, died February 17, at Willow Lake nursing home in Indianapolis. Louise had battled Alzheimer's disease for several years.

Louise was born April 1, 1941, in Jasper County, Indiana, to parents Irene (Keene) and Paul Grube, both whom pre-deceased her.

Surviving siblings are brother, Jerry (Caroline) Grube of Wheatfield, Indiana, and sister, Mary Bojanzyck (Tom) of Denton, Texas. She was preceded in death by brothers Jimmy and Tom.

Louise attended schools in Wheatfield, Indiana. She was employed at St. Joseph College in Rensselaer, Indiana, before moving to Indianapolis, where she was an Indiana state employee for several years. She later worked for Costin Specialty Advertising.

In 1967, she met and married Vernon (Pete) Bailey. They had three daughters: Laura, Sandy (Dave Stoelk) and Amy. Grandchildren include Julia Bell, Emma and Colin Stoelk, and Kat White. In addition survivors include numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Louise was a long-time member of St. Monica Catholic Church in Indianapolis. Louise's family wishes to thank the staffs of Willow Lake Place and Brookdale Hospice for their kind and professional care during her illness.

Funeral visitation will be held at Our Lady of Peace Cemetery, 9001 Haverstick Road, Indianapolis, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., EST, with a funeral Mass to follow at 11 a.m., EST. For more information, please visit leppertmortuary.com Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 20, 2019

