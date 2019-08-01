|
|
Benjamin Butler O'Neall, 41, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away at his home July 28, 2019. He was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on October 24, 1977, the son of Michael and Kathryn (nee Butler) O'Neall.
Benjamin previously lived in Remington, Indiana, where he attended the Tri-County Schools. He attended Florida State University and Purdue University. Benjamin received his Associates Degree from Ivy tech. Benjamin was a journeyman electrician, employed at Ford Motor.
He was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity, IBEW and attended Rolling Hills Vineyard Church in Valparaiso.
Surviving with his parents, Michael and Kathryn O'Neall of Remington, Indiana; a daughter, Sophia Grace O'Neall; his siblings, Susanna Jane Earnest, Andrew Evan O'Neall, Ann Godfrey and Sarah Nelson; and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Violet Butler. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Masson-O'Neall, and 3 grandparents.
Friends may call at the First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., CDT. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., CDT, at the First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer, with Rev. Dr. Jeff Cover officiating. Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Chicago.
Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Aug. 1, 2019