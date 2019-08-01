Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Rensselaer, IN
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
First Presbyterian Church
Rensselaer, IN
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Benjamin O'Neall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Benjamin Butler O'Neall


1977 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benjamin Butler O'Neall Obituary
Benjamin Butler O'Neall, 41, of Schererville, Indiana, passed away at his home July 28, 2019. He was born in Crawfordsville, Indiana, on October 24, 1977, the son of Michael and Kathryn (nee Butler) O'Neall. 
Benjamin previously lived in Remington, Indiana, where he attended the Tri-County Schools. He attended Florida State University and Purdue University. Benjamin received his Associates Degree from Ivy tech. Benjamin was a journeyman electrician, employed at Ford Motor.
He was a member of the Theta Chi Fraternity, IBEW and attended Rolling Hills Vineyard Church in Valparaiso. 
Surviving with his parents, Michael and Kathryn O'Neall of Remington, Indiana; a daughter, Sophia Grace O'Neall; his siblings, Susanna Jane Earnest, Andrew Evan O'Neall, Ann Godfrey and Sarah Nelson; and his maternal grandparents, Robert and Violet Butler. He was preceded in death by a brother, Michael Masson-O'Neall, and 3 grandparents.
Friends may call at the First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer on Saturday, August 3, 2019 from 10-11 a.m., CDT. Funeral services will be held Saturday at 11 a.m., CDT, at the First Presbyterian Church in Rensselaer, with Rev. Dr. Jeff Cover officiating.  Memorials may be made to Ronald McDonald House of Chicago.
Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer is assisting the family with arrangements. Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Aug. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benjamin's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now