Bethel M. Sickler, 85, of Chalmers, passed away on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at her residence.

She was born on April 30, 1934 in Rensselaer to the late Clyde and Olivia "V" (Streitmatter) Wood. On November 24, 1956 she married Bill Lee at the Methodist parsonage in Rensselaer and he preceded her in death on March 4, 1979. On March 18, 1990 she married Russell "Russ" Sickler and he preceded her in death on February 20, 2015.

Bethel graduated from Rensselaer High School in 1952 and was a homemaker.

She was a member of Chalmers Community Church.

She enjoyed cooking and making baby blankets. She liked wintering in Florida, golf cart rides with her grandchildren and dog, and spending time with family especially her grandchildren at their "granny camp".

She is survived by her children, Karen Mill of Overland Park, Kansas, Janet (Dan) Glotzbach of Monticello and Scott (Melissa) Lee of The Villages, Florida; step children, Cindy (Dan) Gilbert of Monticello and Tammy (Steve) Carter of Cincinnati, Ohio; very special Angel friend, Regina (Bill) Leis of Monticello; close friend, Bob Stevenson of Chalmers; grandchildren, Megan, Shalan, Mason, Courtney, Kendal, Kenzie, Kyle, Shelby, Laura, Nicholas, and Katelyn; and great granddaughter, Evelyn.

She was also preceded in death by stepsons, Gary and Kevin Sickler, and grandson, Zachary.

Visitation will be from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., EST, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello.

Funeral services celebrating Bethel's life will be at 11 a.m., EST, Tuesday at the funeral home with Pastor Bill Henderson officiating.

Burial will be private.

Memorial contributions may be offered to Chalmers Community Church. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

