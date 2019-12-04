|
Betty Jo Mays, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St Mary Healthcare in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born on December 20, 1926 in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Richard Henry and Emma (Lyon) Stephenson, both deceased.
Betty Jo was a graduate of the Portland High School class of 1945. She married Charles T. Mays on March 23, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2000.
Betty Jo had worked for 30 years as a sales clerk at Long's Gift Shop in Rensselaer. She enjoyed meeting with friends at Clauss Bakery for a donut and coffee. She loved gardening, growing roses, camping, working jigsaw puzzles and bird watching.
Betty Jo is survived by her 2 sons, Larry (Jean) Mays and Gregory (Jane) Mays; 2 granddaughters; 1 great grandson and 1 great grand daughter.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Friends may visit with the family at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Friday, December 6, 2019 (CST) from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Elizabeth Hartman officiating. Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery, Rensselaer, Indiana.
Memorials are suggested to the or to the .
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Dec. 4, 2019