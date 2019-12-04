Home

POWERED BY

Services
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
(219) 866-5123
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Jackson Funeral Chapel
250 N Mckinley Ave
Rensselaer, IN 47978
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Betty Mays
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Betty Joe Mays


1926 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Betty Joe Mays Obituary
Betty Jo Mays, age 92, passed away peacefully Thursday, November 28, 2019 at St Mary Healthcare in Lafayette, Indiana. She was born on December 20, 1926 in Portland, Indiana, the daughter of Richard Henry and Emma (Lyon) Stephenson, both deceased.
Betty Jo was a graduate of the Portland High School class of 1945. She married Charles T. Mays on March 23, 1946 and he preceded her in death on April 26, 2000.
Betty Jo had worked for 30 years as a sales clerk at Long's Gift Shop in Rensselaer. She enjoyed meeting with friends at Clauss Bakery for a donut and coffee. She loved gardening, growing roses, camping, working jigsaw puzzles and bird watching.
Betty Jo is survived by her 2 sons, Larry (Jean) Mays and Gregory (Jane) Mays; 2 granddaughters; 1 great grandson and 1 great grand daughter.
Betty Jo was preceded in death by her parents, husband, 3 sisters and 1 brother.
Friends may visit with the family at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Friday, December 6, 2019 (CST) from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019 at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer with Pastor Elizabeth Hartman officiating.  Burial will follow at Weston Cemetery, Rensselaer, Indiana.
Memorials are suggested to the or to the .
Share your memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Dec. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Betty's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -