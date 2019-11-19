|
Bonnie Jane Lehe, 65, formerly of Remington, passed away Friday, October 25, 2019 at her daughter's home in West Lafayette, Indiana. She was born Sunday, July 18, 1954 at Jasper County Hospital in Rensselaer, Indiana, to the late Arthur Junior Lehe and Gwendolyn Jane (Bechert) Lehe.
Growing up, Bonnie was a 10-year 4-H member. She attended Remington High School from 1968-1971 and was in the first graduating class from Tri-County High School in 1972. In 1972, she also won the title of "Indiana Pork Queen." She graduated from Purdue University in 1976 with a B.S. in Family and Consumer Sciences and was a member of the Alpha Chi Omega Sorority.
She then moved to Florida and began a career in retail that included Bealls of Bradenton, Florida; Goudchaux's of Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Maison Blanche of New Orleans, Louisiana; Robinson's of Florida of St. Petersburg, Florida; and Stein Mart of Greenville, Mississippi and later Jacksonville, Florida. Most of her career was spent at Stein Mart for 16.5 years as the linen buyer. She helped open many stores across the U.S. and took buying trips to New York City, Hong Kong, China, and Iceland, to name a few. After her career in retail, she became a full-time dance mom for three years, working at A Chance to Dance School of Dance and Theatre in Jacksonville, Florida, to support her daughter's love of dance. Most recently, she was the payroll specialist at DialAmerica in Jacksonville, Floriday, where she worked for 10 years. After DialAmerica, she retired back to Remington, Indiana, in 2014 and then moved to her daughter's home in West Lafayette, Indiana, in 2016.
Although she had many accomplishments, Bonnie's greatest joy in life was her daughter, Christie Michelle Mitchem, whom she shared with her former spouse, Donald Ray Mitchem. She wrote, "July 29, 1989 was the greatest day of my life as your Grandpa, Grandma, and I could not wait until your arrival at 5:04 p.m. You are the light of my life and hold the key to my heart! I am so proud of the woman you have become. Love Mom."
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her daughter, Christie Mitchem (Vince Floro), and soon-to-be granddaughter, Gwendolyn Grace Floro of West Lafayette, Indiana; her brother, Samuel (Cheryl) Lehe; nieces Nichole Lehe and Heather (Patrick) Douglas; and great-nephew, Jayden Lehe, all of Remington.
Friends may visit with the family from 2 p.m.-4 p.m., EST, on Sunday, November 24, 2019 at Remington United Methodist Church. Memorial will immediately follow at 4 p.m., EST, with Rev. Jeff Smith officiating.
Memorial donations can be made to the Remington United Methodist Church, the , or the .
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Nov. 19, 2019