Carol Ristau



The family of Carol Ristau is deeply saddened to announce her passing on Oct. 16, 2020. For nearly a year she coped with dementia disease at the New Dawn Memory Care Center in Colorado Springs, Colo.



Carol Battleday was born June 5, 1941, in Rensselaer. In 1958, she was the very first Miss Jasper County Fair queen. She graduated from Rensselaer High School (Class of 1959) and Patricia Stevens Business School in Chicago.



In 1960, she married Edward Ristau, also from Rensselaer (RHS Class of 1956). Ed was commissioned as an officer in the Air Force on graduation from Purdue University in 1961. Carol then partnered with him for a 23-year Air Force career in many locations. Upon Lt. Col. Ristau's retirement at the Air Force Academy in 1984, Carol and he chose to remain in beautiful Colorado Springs for their remaining days.



Carol is survived by Ed, her husband of 60 years; daughter Angie Carlo and husband Lenny, daughter Cindy Stone; six grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and one brother, Delos Maxwell.



She was preceded in death by her parents Arthur and Ethel (Ray) Battleday; one sister, Juanita Kerns; and a brother, Roger Battleday.



Carol was very loved by her family and many friends, always happy and fun to be around. Spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren was her greatest joy.



Carol was laid to rest Oct. 27, 2020, at Pikes Peak National Cemetery in Colorado Springs.

