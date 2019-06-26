Carolyn E. King, 71, of Wheatfield, passed away June 19, 2019.

Carolyn E. King was born on April 28, 1948, to Vernon and Anne (Michael) Bevill in Beebe, Arkansas. She married Malcolm E. King on September 20, 1979, in Walker Township, Indiana. Carolyn was ACLS certified, EMT, Respiratory Therapist who worked for Porter Memorial Hospital for 15 years, and then worked for Jasper County Hospital for 14 years.

Carolyn is survived by her devoted husband: Malcolm, children: Jeanna (Paul) McKamey, Rick (Carol) Sanders, Todd King, 8 grandchildren, and 9 great-grandchildren, and sister: Debbie Helfen.

Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, and brother: Steve Bevill.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Monday, June 24, 2019 from 4-7 p.m. at the Boersma Funeral Home, 90 E. Grove St., Wheatfield, Indiana. Services for Carolyn will take place at the funeral home on Monday, at 7 p.m. with Pastor Kenny Patrick officiating.

Per Carol's wishes cremation will follow.