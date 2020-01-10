|
|
Catherine S. Bouse
Catherine Sue "Cathie" (Gross) Bouse, 42, Lafayette, passed away unexpectedly Dec. 26, 2019, at her home.
She was born Sept. 8, 1977, in Rensselaer, the daughter of Sandra (McCann) Sell and the late Robert C. "Bo" Gross.
Cathie lived in Morocco, Kentland and Fair Oaks before moving in 2018 to Lafayette. She recently began work in the assembly department at Subaru in Lafayette, previously having been a waitress at the Lafayette Steak-n-Shake Restaurant.
Cathie enjoyed listening to music while driving and going shopping. She loved to be with her family and was an avid movie watcher with her children.
Surviving with her mother Sandra (Dennis) Sell, Morocco, are eight children: Kierstin (Eric Laube, significant other) Gross-Chalifoux, Morocco, Derek Gross, Morocco, Hallie Bouse, Rensselaer, Emma Bouse, Indianapolis, Desmond Bouse, Rensselaer, Landyn Ohlund, Kentland, Logan Hurley, Lafayette, and Taegan Pinkerman, Lafayette; and two grandchildren, Kameron Laube and Mason Laube.
Also surviving is her brother, Ryan (Wanda) Gross, Rensselaer; her sister, Marla (Kevin) Hammond, Brook; beloved nieces and nephews, Janessa and Damon Gross and Pacey, Payton and Parker Hammond; several aunts, uncles and cousins and her maternal grandmother, Arlene (Bill) Hopf, Titusville, Fla.
Cathie was preceded in death by her father "Bo" Gross on Nov. 7, 2016; a sister, Heather Sell; maternal grandfather Richard Neil McCann; paternal grandfather Buford Gross; paternal grandmother Nettie May Cox-Gross; and maternal step-grandfather Norman Hopf.
Friends may call Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Monday, Jan. 6 from 3:30-5:30 p.m. CST. A celebration of life for Cathie will follow at 5:30 p.m. CST Monday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel, with pastor Wayne Williams officiating, and cremation rites to follow.
Memorials may be made to Jackson Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 70, Rensselaer, IN 47978 or to fundthefuneral.com account to assist in defrayment of funeral expenses.
Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com.
Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Jan. 10, 2020