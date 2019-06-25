Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles L. "Chuck" Worden. View Sign Service Information Steinke Funeral Home 403 N Front St Rensselaer , IN 47978 (219)-866-5151 Visitation 9:00 AM - 10:30 AM Steinke Funeral Home 403 N Front St Rensselaer , IN 47978 View Map Funeral Mass 11:00 AM St. Augustine Catholic Church Send Flowers Obituary

Charles L. "Chuck" Worden, Sr., 85, of Camden, NC, formerly of Rensselaer, IN, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth City, NC. He was born in Rensselaer on April 19, 1934 to the late Carl J. Worden and Lucy L. (Lane) Worden. He was a graduate of Rensselaer High School with the Class of 1952. On July 7, 1956, in Rensselaer, he married Joretta Jane "Jeri" (Long) Worden. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2005.



Chuck was a lifetime resident of Rensselaer until moving to North Carolina in 2010 to live with his son Kevin and family. He worked at Northway Products, Rensselaer Electrics, and was a distributor for Sealtest Ice Cream. He worked for the Rensselaer Care Center until he retired. Then he worked part-time at the Sears store in downtown Rensselaer.



He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer and Holy Family in Elizabeth City, NC; a member of Holy Name Society of St. Augustine; Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of Rensselaer; and was an honorary lifetime member in 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.



Chuck is survived by two sons, Chuck (Tracy) of Iowa and Kevin (Dee) of Camden, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Bill (Gina) Long of Texas; three sister-in-laws: Betty Illingsworth of Indianapolis, Betty Worden of Rensselaer and Betty Worden of Anderson, Indiana; 10 grandchildren: Brandi (Pat), Greg, Jarred (Jamie), Christina, Kory, Tabitha, Cassidy (Chelsea), Jason, Dustin (Cory) and Matthew; 15 great-grandchildren: Angeline, Peyton, Justen, Emma, Nicholas, Teagan, Waylon, Hannah, Brooklynn, Paisley, Eli, McKenna, Serenity, Tatum, Maisey; and many nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Craig; two brothers, Richard and Jim; and one great-grandson, Layne.



Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Father Don Davison officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the Alpha-1 Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at



Charles L. "Chuck" Worden, Sr., 85, of Camden, NC, formerly of Rensselaer, IN, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019 at Elizabeth City Health & Rehabilitation Center in Elizabeth City, NC. He was born in Rensselaer on April 19, 1934 to the late Carl J. Worden and Lucy L. (Lane) Worden. He was a graduate of Rensselaer High School with the Class of 1952. On July 7, 1956, in Rensselaer, he married Joretta Jane "Jeri" (Long) Worden. She preceded him in death on May 27, 2005.Chuck was a lifetime resident of Rensselaer until moving to North Carolina in 2010 to live with his son Kevin and family. He worked at Northway Products, Rensselaer Electrics, and was a distributor for Sealtest Ice Cream. He worked for the Rensselaer Care Center until he retired. Then he worked part-time at the Sears store in downtown Rensselaer.He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church in Rensselaer and Holy Family in Elizabeth City, NC; a member of Holy Name Society of St. Augustine; Fourth Degree Knights of Columbus of Rensselaer; and was an honorary lifetime member in 3rd and 4th Degree Knights of Columbus.Chuck is survived by two sons, Chuck (Tracy) of Iowa and Kevin (Dee) of Camden, North Carolina; one brother-in-law, Bill (Gina) Long of Texas; three sister-in-laws: Betty Illingsworth of Indianapolis, Betty Worden of Rensselaer and Betty Worden of Anderson, Indiana; 10 grandchildren: Brandi (Pat), Greg, Jarred (Jamie), Christina, Kory, Tabitha, Cassidy (Chelsea), Jason, Dustin (Cory) and Matthew; 15 great-grandchildren: Angeline, Peyton, Justen, Emma, Nicholas, Teagan, Waylon, Hannah, Brooklynn, Paisley, Eli, McKenna, Serenity, Tatum, Maisey; and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one son, Craig; two brothers, Richard and Jim; and one great-grandson, Layne.Visitation will be Saturday, June 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. at Steinke Funeral Home of Rensselaer. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 11 a.m. at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Father Don Davison officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Calvary Catholic Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the or the Alpha-1 Foundation. Memories and condolences may be shared at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Published in the Rensselaer Republican on June 25, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.