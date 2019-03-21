Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles Louis "Charlie" Clemans. View Sign

Charles Louis "Charlie" Clemans, age 58, of Rensselaer passed away March 18, 2019 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. Charlie was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, on December 5, 1960, the son of George Clemans and the late Peggy (DeMoss) Clemans

Charlie was raised in Jasper County where he graduated from Kankakee Valley High School with the class of 1980. He enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and spending time with his family.

He was employed for forty-one-years as a fork lift operator with Leggett & Platt in Rensselaer.

Charlie was married in Rensselaer on April 7, 1990 to Christina Lynn Malott, who survives.

Surviving with his loving wife Christina are five children, Charlie Clemans, Tyler Clemans and Dustin Clemans all of Rensselaer, Trent McElroy of Ohio and Marlena Miller Risner. Charlie is also survived by two grandsons, Gabriel McElroy and Porter Clemans; his father, George Clemans of Brook, Indiana; two brothers, Rick Clemans and Gary Clemans both of Rensselaer; and a sister, Tammy Schultz of Brook, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy and a sister, Anna Parks.

Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Rev. Elizabeth Hartmann officiating.

Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, c/o Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.

Share condolences and memories at Charles Louis "Charlie" Clemans, age 58, of Rensselaer passed away March 18, 2019 at Franciscan Health Rensselaer. Charlie was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, on December 5, 1960, the son of George Clemans and the late Peggy (DeMoss) ClemansCharlie was raised in Jasper County where he graduated from Kankakee Valley High School with the class of 1980. He enjoyed watching the New England Patriots and spending time with his family.He was employed for forty-one-years as a fork lift operator with Leggett & Platt in Rensselaer.Charlie was married in Rensselaer on April 7, 1990 to Christina Lynn Malott, who survives.Surviving with his loving wife Christina are five children, Charlie Clemans, Tyler Clemans and Dustin Clemans all of Rensselaer, Trent McElroy of Ohio and Marlena Miller Risner. Charlie is also survived by two grandsons, Gabriel McElroy and Porter Clemans; his father, George Clemans of Brook, Indiana; two brothers, Rick Clemans and Gary Clemans both of Rensselaer; and a sister, Tammy Schultz of Brook, Indiana. He was preceded in death by his mother Peggy and a sister, Anna Parks.Friends may call at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer on Thursday, March 21, 2019 from 9-11 a.m. Funeral services will be held Thursday at 11 a.m. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer, with Rev. Elizabeth Hartmann officiating.Memorials may be made to Riley Hospital for Children, c/o Riley Children's Foundation, 30 S. Meridian Street, Suite 200, Indianapolis, IN 46204-3509.Share condolences and memories at www.jacksonfuneral.com Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Chapel

250 N Mckinley Ave

Rensselaer , IN 47978

(219) 866-5123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Mar. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close