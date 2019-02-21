Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte A. Holley. View Sign

Charlotte A. Holley, age 72, of Fair Oaks, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.

Charlotte was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, on April 1, 1946, the daughter of George DeVear and Bertha B. (Barker) Holley, Sr.

A 1964 graduate of Mt. Ayr High School, Charlotte continued her studies at Indiana State University where she studied English. She returned to Rensselaer where she studied at St. Joseph's College, receiving her Nursing Degree. Charlotte worked as a registered nurse in both the Intensive Care and Emergency departments at the former Jasper County Hospital. She later worked with the Jasper/Newton Counties WIC, from where she retired.

Charlotte had a natural friendly and outgoing personality which aided her in making friends easily. She possessed vast experiences working with people and enjoyed bartending at the former Rafferty's Restaurant and Wahl's Bar and Grill.

She loved her dogs and everything about horses, including traveling to many horse shows. Charlotte was an avid shopper who also enjoyed the QVC channel. Her greatest joys came from time spent with her many friends and her loving family.

Charlotte was affiliated with the Catholic faith.

Surviving is one niece, Crystal Holley of Aspen, Colorado along with numerous cousins. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Bertha Holley, and her brother, George D. Holley, Jr.

Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9 am until 11 am. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Marcia

Memorials are suggested to the or the Southern Care Hospice at 1101 E. Glendale Blvd., Suite 102B, Valparaiso, IN 46383.

Share memories and condolences at Charlotte A. Holley, age 72, of Fair Oaks, Indiana, passed away at her home on Tuesday, February 19, 2019.Charlotte was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, on April 1, 1946, the daughter of George DeVear and Bertha B. (Barker) Holley, Sr.A 1964 graduate of Mt. Ayr High School, Charlotte continued her studies at Indiana State University where she studied English. She returned to Rensselaer where she studied at St. Joseph's College, receiving her Nursing Degree. Charlotte worked as a registered nurse in both the Intensive Care and Emergency departments at the former Jasper County Hospital. She later worked with the Jasper/Newton Counties WIC, from where she retired.Charlotte had a natural friendly and outgoing personality which aided her in making friends easily. She possessed vast experiences working with people and enjoyed bartending at the former Rafferty's Restaurant and Wahl's Bar and Grill.She loved her dogs and everything about horses, including traveling to many horse shows. Charlotte was an avid shopper who also enjoyed the QVC channel. Her greatest joys came from time spent with her many friends and her loving family.Charlotte was affiliated with the Catholic faith.Surviving is one niece, Crystal Holley of Aspen, Colorado along with numerous cousins. Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents, George Sr. and Bertha Holley, and her brother, George D. Holley, Jr.Friends are invited to visit with the family on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 9 am until 11 am. at the Jackson Funeral Chapel in Rensselaer. Funeral services will follow at 11 a.m. Friday at the Jackson Funeral Chapel, with Rev. Marcia Smith -Wood officiating. Burial will follow at the Smith-Holley Cemetery, Morocco, Indiana.Memorials are suggested to the or the Southern Care Hospice at 1101 E. Glendale Blvd., Suite 102B, Valparaiso, IN 46383.Share memories and condolences at www.jacksonfuneral.com Funeral Home Jackson Funeral Chapel

250 N Mckinley Ave

Rensselaer , IN 47978

(219) 866-5123 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Feb. 21, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Local Obituaries for Rensselaer Republican Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Donations

Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.