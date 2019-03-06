Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charlotte "Mae" Hall. View Sign

Charlotte (Mae) Hall, age 92, departed this life on Sunday, March 3, 2019, from Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation in Somerset, Kentucky.

Mae was born on May 14, 1926, at Crawfordsville, Indiana. She was the daughter of Oscar and Ellen Godby.

Mae married Harry Hall on December 13, 1941, in Pulaski County, Kentucky. They moved to Indiana where they spent all of their married life.

Due to health reasons and the death of her beloved husband, Mae moved to Kentucky in 2013 and resided with her daughters. In 2015, Mae became a resident of Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation. She was loved and cared for by the wonderful staff of that facility.

Mae was a wonderful Christian and a member of the Nazarene Church, Rensselaer, Indiana. She had been a Sunday School teacher for most of her adult life.

Mae is survived by four children: Carol (Frank) Blackhawk, Bedford, Kentucky, Jean Dixon, Eubank, Kentucky, Bob Hall, Rensselaer, Indiana, and Steve (Linda) Hall, Brookston, Indiana. She has thirteen grandchildren, twenty great-grandchildren and eleven great-great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, parents, two children, one grandchild, two sons-in-law, two daughters-in-law, four brothers and one sister. Mae has two living sisters, Helen Scharff of Dayton, Ohio and Dorothy Hoaks of Templeton, Indiana. She will leave a host of family and friends to mourn her passing.

Funeral services will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Steinke Funeral Home, Rensselaer, Indiana. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., CST, and funeral services to follow. Burial will be in Fairlawn Cemetery, Kentland, Indiana.

Contributions to honor Charlotte (Mae) Hall may be made to a or Cumberland Nursing and Rehabilitation at CN& Rehab.com or mail to 200 Norfleet Drive, Somerset, KY 42501. Share memories and condolences at www.SteinkeFuneralHome.com. Funeral Home Steinke Funeral Home

403 N Front St

Rensselaer , IN 47978

