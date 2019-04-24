Guest Book View Sign Service Information SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC 202 S ILLINOIS ST Monticello , IN 47960 (574)-583-5777 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC 202 S ILLINOIS ST Monticello , IN 47960 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM SPRINGER-VOORHIS-DRAPER FUNERAL HOME INC 202 S ILLINOIS ST Monticello , IN 47960 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Charlotte J. (Porter) Neininger of Monticello made her transition to her heavenly home on April 20, 2019.

She was born in Rensselaer, Indiana, on March 25, 1922, the daughter of Ross and Claire (Broadie) Porter.

She was a 1940 graduate of Rensselaer High School and earned her RN degree from Indianapolis City Hospital now called Eskenazi Health. Charlotte did private duty in Indianapolis, Rensselaer, and White County Hospital now named IU White Memorial Hospital. Charlotte and Betty Dickerson started the Candy Striper Program at White County Hospital. Mary Alice

Charlotte was a member of the Wednesday Reading Club, Tri Kappa Associates, Friends of the Library, DAR General of the Van Rensselaer Chapter for 75 years, life member of White and Jasper County Historical Societies, and the Monticello United Methodist Church where she taught 4th grade Sunday School for many years.

She enjoyed volunteering, playing Bridge, and knitting. Charlotte knitted hundreds of prayer shawls donating several to local nursing homes.

Charlotte loved to travel and was blessed to see many parts of the world. Charlotte was married to Paul Neininger, who passed away December 20, 1984. She had a brother, Dean who passed away in February of 1999.

Surviving are her children, Lexi Neininger (Rod) Pool and Ross (Connie) Neininger, both of Monticello; grandchildren, Christine (Terry) Jernagan, Jason Meyer, and Stephanie (Joey) Isom; and great grandchildren Ciana, Celina, Jordan, Joel, TrinityJo, and Hailey.

Charlotte loved her family and time spent with them.

Memorial services celebrating Charlotte's life will be at 1 p.m. (EDT), on Tuesday, April 30, 2019 at Springer-Voorhis-Draper Funeral Home of Monticello, with Rev. Brian Beeks of the Monticello United Methodist Church officiating. Friends may visit with the family two hours prior to services at the funeral home.

Private burial will be in Riverview I.O.O.F. Cemetery in Monticello.

Memorial contributions may be given to a . Messages of condolence may be extended at

Charlotte loved her God and strongly believed Philippians 4:13 - "I can do all things through Christ who strengthens me."

Published in the Rensselaer Republican on Apr. 24, 2019

